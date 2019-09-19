Edgecomb man sentenced for two high speed chases in a month

A man from Edgecomb who led police on a high speed chase twice in less than a month has been sentenced.

33-year-old Henry Thompson III will spend the next year-and-a-half at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center.

It offers treatment and rehabilitation services for offenders.

Thompson pleaded guilty last week to a string of charges including eluding an officer and violating probation.

In May he was caught driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route One in Waldoboro with two young children in the car.

He was arrested for a similar chase in April but was alone that time.

If Thompson fails to meet the conditions of his time in the reentry center, he faces three years in prison.