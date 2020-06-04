Edgecomb man killed in head-on collision in Wiscasset

An Edgecomb man is dead after a head-on crash in Wiscasset.

Police said a car and pickup truck collided late Wednesday morning on Bath Road near Wiscasset House of Pizza.

The driver of the truck, Thomas Sikes, 71 of Edgecomb, died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Wiscasset, was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police said both vehicles were totaled. Bath Road was closed for about 3 hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Police said they think there may have been witnesses who left before officers could speak with them. If you saw the crash, contact Officer Cory Hubert at (207) 882-8203.