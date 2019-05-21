Edgecomb man allegedly leads police on second high speed chase in a month

A man from Edgecomb is back in jail for taking police on a high speed chase...for the second time in a month.

Police say 33-year-old Henry Thompson, III was driving at more than 100 MPH on Route 1 with two young children in the car.

Charges this time around include failure to stop for police, endangering the welfare of children, refusing to submit to arrest, and driving to endanger.

A police report says on his way to the jail, Thompson said he should have stopped and didn't know why he kept making the same mistakes.

Last month he was arrested for a similar chase from Waldoboro to Warren.

