Eddington woman falls out of vehicle, dies in Great Smoky park in Tennessee

National Park Service officials say an 18-year-old woman from Eddington died in a tragic accident in Tennessee.

Maiah Reilich-Godino died after falling out of a moving vehicle in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Authorities say the accident happened on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway on the Tennessee side of the park.

They say Reilich-Godinowas was sitting in an open window of an SUV when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the car roof.

Reilich-Godino was a student at Maryville College in Tennessee.