Eddington woman falls out of vehicle, dies in Great Smoky park in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) National Park Service officials say an 18-year-old woman from Eddington died in a tragic accident in Tennessee.
Maiah Reilich-Godino died after falling out of a moving vehicle in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Authorities say the accident happened on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway on the Tennessee side of the park.
They say Reilich-Godinowas was sitting in an open window of an SUV when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the car roof.
Reilich-Godino was a student at Maryville College in Tennessee.