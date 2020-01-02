'I love being able to give life:' Eddington mother brings joy to Australian family

As people around the world rang in the new year, some expecting parents welcomed 2020 with little bundles of joy!

A brand new baby in Bangor has quite the story at only 2 days old.

Kristie Carr, gestational surrogate carrier, said, "To give life and to give meaning like a child is something that everyone should experience."

Nurturing, caring, loving - define the word, mom.

Eddington's Kristie Carr is proud to be one and she's no stranger to it. Carr said, "I had my three kids. I was done. I was over it and we were happy with our family."

Carr was done adding to her family, but after watching her friends go through fertility issues, she wanted to help others. "This is baby number six for me. My third surrogacy. I've been around the block a time or two," Carr explained. She added, "I love being able to help other people. I love being able to give life to someone who in all other circumstances would never be able to have the baby."

That's how this New Year's Day baby brought joy to parents all the way in Australia.

"I am just gestational. I am the nest and I am there to keep him safe and grow him and then give him away to his parents," Carr explained.

Simon, Henry's dad said, "We wanted to have children for a while. We explored different places and this just seemed to suit us the best, so now we have a little American and Australian."

Henry is a cute bundle of joy, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. He has a brother named Samuel who's just like him waiting back at home.

"We used Kristie as our surrogate last time. It was such a great experience," said Simon.

"They would never be able to experience this," Carr added. She said, "It's beyond what you could even begin to describe as amazement and when the baby's born. Just the look in the eyes of the dads. It's just it's amazing. It really is."

Simon and Henry will head back to Australia in a couple of weeks.

As for Kristie, she said after being pregnant 6 times in 9 years, Henry is the last one she will deliver.