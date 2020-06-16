Eddington man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of young girl, will serve 10 years

An Eddington man will serve 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a young girl.

19-year-old Corbin Dunkle pleaded guilty via video conference Tuesday.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement.

Dunkle also can't have contact with children under the age of 14.

During the court proceedings, Dunkle admitted to abusing a girl younger than 12 over an extended period of time.

"I am truly sorry for everything that I've done," Dunkle said. "I just want to become a different person and take this time that I have to serve to better myself. I don't want to be this person ever again. I don't like this person that I have become."

"This crime was brought to the victim's parents' attention during a conversation about appropriate behavior, so it really brings home the importance of having those conversations with our children especially in times like this where child care plans might be changing due to the Covid virus," said Deputy District Attorney Devon DeMarco.

When he's released from prison, Dunkle will serve 18 years probation.

