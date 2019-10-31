Eddington man charged with sex crimes

An Eddington man is charged with sex crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Corbin Dunkle showed a sexually explicit video to a young girl and then sexually assaulted her.

According to authorities, the girl was under the age of 12 at the time.

Dunkle is charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual misconduct.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.