Eddington man arrested after standoff at his home

An overnight standoff in Eddington ended with the arrest of a man just before six o'clock this morning, according to Maine State Police.

The standoff shut down part of the Cleweyville Road for hours.

The incident started when officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home late Wednesday night.

Police say 55-year-old Amilio Samaroo was arrested and charged with threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The State police tactical team and negotiators were called in to when Samaroo refused to leave his home.

He's being held without bail.

