Eddington man accused of raping a child makes first court appearance

An Eddington man accused of raping a child was in court Friday.

18-year-old Corbin Dunkle plead not guilty to charges of Gross Sexual Assault, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Sexual Misconduct.

He's accused of showing a girl under 12, a sexually explicit video then sexually assaulting her.

The judge set his bail at $15,000.

"The next step in the court process is a disposition conference. It's a time for both sides to get together with a judge to discuss the case and to discuss a possible outcome," said Devon DeMarco, a Deputy District Attorney.

A future court date has not been set.

