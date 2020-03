Fire officials say an Eddington girl is being treated at a Boston hospital Tuesday after she was seriously burned.

Investigators believe the 12-year-old may have poured a flammable liquid on a burning brush pile.

It happened in the backyard of her home on Jarvis Gore Road Monday.

We're told the girl's clothes caught fire.

She suffered burns to her face, neck, and chest.

Police say her sister was with her.

The parents were inside at the time.

The investigation continues.