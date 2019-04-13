Eddington Fire Department hosts annual Easter Egg hunt

Considering the weather this week, Saturday turned out to be a pretty good day to hunt for Easter eggs.

That's what kids in Eddington were doing Saturday afternoon, in an egg hunt and Easter Celebration hosted by the Eddington Fire Department.

There were also crafts and snacks, as well as an Easter basket raffle, and of course, the Easter Bunny even made an early appearance to say hello to kiddos.

The fire department says the egg hunt is a great way to give back.

"It's a lot of fun. The kids love it, we love putting it on," said Lt. Kristen Russell. "Usually when people see us on the fire department, we're coming on the worst day of their life. So, having a community event that they can come and see us and have fun and we just want to give back to our community because that's what we're here for them."

The egg hunt has been running for more than 10 years.