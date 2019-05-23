Eating with the Ecosystem

Paul Anderson, Executive Director for the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries in Stonington Maine says the organization is looking at ways to diversify local seafood diets.

The public can help shape the process through a public discussion on Tuesday May 28th at the MCCF's headquarters in Stonington starting at 6:00 pm.

He sat down with Joy Hollowell to discuss this and other projects during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday.