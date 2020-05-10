Eastside Health and Rehabilitation host Mother's Day parade

Eastside Health and Rehabilitation found a safe way to let residents celebrate Mother's Day this morning.

They hosted a car parade, where family members could decorate their vehicles and drive through to see their loved ones.

The parade enabled residents to see their families in a way that stayed within safety guidelines and gave people a chance to get creative.

The staff says that the parade was all about bringing families together on a special day.

"We wanted to have family members have the opportunity to wish their grandmothers a happy Mother's Day, and it's just a great opportunity for the residents to get out and stay connected with their family members."

Other ways Eastside is keeping families in touch include weekly zoom meetings and facetime calls.

