Eastport to welcome Naval ship to town as part of Old Home Week

A big day for big ships in Eastport.

The Navy destroyer U.S.S. Jason Dunham arrives Wednesday for 4th of July festivities.

The ship is named after Marine Corps Corporal Jason Dunham who was posthumously awarded the medal of honor for service in the Iraq War.

The Navy will offer tours of that ship at scheduled times during the day.

Also in the harbor will be the "Grand Mariner" cruise ship carrying about 200 passengers.

We're told those passengers are coming to Eastport after visiting Rockland yesterday.