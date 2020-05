A cruise ship sidelined by the pandemic may spend a few months in Eastport, Maine.

Operators of the MS Riviera want the 750-foot ship to remain berthed for the summer in Eastport.

There are no passengers, and the 100 crew members would stay on the ship.

The Port Authority of Eastport approved the plan, but Gov. Janet Mills asked for the Eastport City Council to weigh in on Wednesday.