Eastport asks all visitors to self-quarantine

Eastport's city manager is issuing a plea to those from away: If you must come to the area, please self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Thomas Hoskins II is asking all visitors to follow state and CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19. This request isn't limited to out-of-staters. Even residents coming from other parts of Maine are asked to abide by the quarantine.

Washington Country currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Eastport residents are hoping it stays that way. Eastport has one of the oldest populations in the state, with a median age of 54 and a half at the time of the last U.S. Census.

Hoskins suggests those under quarantine ask friends or neighbors help out by picking up groceries or running other errands over the two-week period.