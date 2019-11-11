Easton man set to be sentenced for murdering stepfather wants new trial

A man from Easton found guilty of killing his stepfather is fighting for a new trial.

A jury convicted 38-year-old James Peaslee in June of the shooting death of Paul Hilenski.

Hilenski was found dead in his home in Bridgewater in January 2018.

Peaslee is scheduled to be sentenced next Monday for murder.

Tuesday, though, his lawyer will go before a judge asking for the case to be retried.

Stephen Smith tells TV5 the hearing is based on a statement Peaslee's brother, George, made about the killing to a previously unknown witness.

During the trial, Peaslee's father said he didn't think the man seen in surveillance video outside Hilenski's home was James.