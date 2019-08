A motorcyclist from Easton is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 62-year-old Vance Smith was trying to pass a car that was making a right turn on Center Road when he collided with a minivan in front of that car.

Authorities say that driver, 60-year-old Mary Johnson of Easton, was turning left.

We're told Smith was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.