Easton man found guilty of murder of stepfather

An Easton man has been found guilty of murder.

James Peaslee was tried for the shooting death of his stepfather, Paul Hilenski, Jr.

Hilenski was found dead in his Bridgewater home in January of last year.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hilenski's son told jurors he'd installed a security system at his father's home.

During the trial,the jury was shown a video from that surveillance system that showed a person, walking up to a door, knocking, then holding up a gun which they fired.

That person was later identified by the sheriff as Peaslee.

In 2016 Peaslee was served notice to not trespass at Hilenski's home.