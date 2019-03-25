Easterseals to host annual fundraiser in support of local veterans' needs

Governor Mills has proclaimed Wednesday as Veterans Count Day.

Veterans Count is a fundraising chapter in support of Easterseals Maine.

Timothy Ashlock served four years in the U.S. Army seeing active duty overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He says, "The military just completely changes you when you go in originally, and then you have to learn to adjust back to civilian life, and it's not easy."

He was proud to serve his country. Ahslock says, "I just basically did what I had to do. I was doing my job. I'm happy I did what I did, and I wouldn't change it for the world."

But transitioning back was hard for him and he needed a little extra help to get his mental health and living situation back on track.

Mike Gray of Easterseals of Maine says, "Veterans when they get out face a myriad of challenges. Some of them are mental health because of combat service or other things that happen while they are in active duty. Sometimes it's just that marginal man syndrome that they no longer fit in back home because home changed while they were gone, and they changed while they were gone. So, they find it difficult to get the traction to progress in life, and that's why we're here."

The Easterseals Veterans Count Program raises money to help veterans with things like transportation, living expenses, finding work, and providing case workers.

Gray says, "Our mantra is that we do a hands up not a hands out. So, it's a needs based program and a goals based program."

The organization served over a thousand veterans last year and provided over $34,000 in financial assistance.

Ashlock says, "I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have the Easter Seals and the support I've had for the last couple of years."

Douglas Damon of the Bangor American Legion says, "Veterans are important to us. They are responsible for, I think, in large measure for our way of life. The people at home that are enjoying life in this great United States of America can go ahead and live a little bit from their brow to the brow of the veterans that help provide it for them."

The fourth annual Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon will take place Wednesday from six that morning until six that night hosted on WAGN Newsradio in Portland and supported by WABI.

Folks will be asked to call and pledge their support because the program relies on donations.

100-percent of the funds raised will stay in Maine to help the military families.

You can donate online at vetscount.org/maine, or call 1-844-650-8387.