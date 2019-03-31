Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show wraps up in Augusta

Thousands of Mainer's spent their weekend at the annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show.

More than one-hundred and fifty vendors were on display.

We are told the show is the longest-running sportsmen's show in the country run by volunteers.

The show is hosted by the Penobscot County Conservation Association.

"I've talked to some of the vendors and they haven't seen this much traffic in the last twenty years and we are really excited. We are trying to make improvements to the show, mostly family oriented improvements, and I think it has really paid off. Everywhere you look there is kids and families and it has just been a wonderful show this year."

Some vendors included hunting supplies, jewelry, and items for pets.