Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show wraps up

More than one hundred and fifty vendors from all over the state gathered at U-Maine for the eighty-first annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show.

The three-day event is the longest running sportsmen's show in the country.

It's completely run by volunteers.

Hosted by the Penobscot County Conservation Association, there was a little something for everyone.

Along with the vendors..... there was also dog demonstrations, live owls, canoe paddling and much more.

"We are expecting six to seven thousand through the door for the weekend. It also helps the Conservation Association. We are a non-profit and what we do with our proceeds provide scholarships to students at the University of Maine, University of Maine, Machias and Unity College."

We're told the Penobscot County Conservation Association hopes to keep holding the event for many years to come.