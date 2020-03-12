Eastern Maine Community College postpones planned events

Several events scheduled at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor have been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

School officials announced today that SkillsUSA Maine is changing the date of the state competition that was set for next week.

It may turn into a virtual format.

The EMCConnect and signing day events that were going to happen on Wednesday will not take place.

No new date has been set for those.

The community college is posting updates on their website emcc.edu.