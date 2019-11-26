Eastern Maine Community College launches new program to train substance abuse counselors

A new program at Eastern Maine Community College will prepare students to become substance abuse counselors

The 30 credit Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Technician Certificate program is the first of its kind in the Maine Community College system.

The program meets state requirements for certified alcohol and drug counselors, and is focused on the opioid epidemic.

Douglas Towle, a faculty member in EMCC’s Human Services Department say the program will help fill a need in our state.

“Prior to coming here I was on the mobile crisis team here in Bangor. Many many many of the crisis clients that I saw I saw due to their substance abuse issues. There are just too few resources, too few places to send them. Too few beds open at residential facilities and too few counselors out there to help.”

Courses begin early next year. You can find more information at emcc.edu

