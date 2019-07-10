Eastern Maine Community College Public Safety Director arrested for OUI in Bangor

The Director of Public Safety at Eastern Maine Community College was charged with OUI Monday night.

Bangor police say 55-year-old Ruth Doherty was arrested on Stillwater Avenue near the mall just before 9pm.

Police say an officer was assisting a stranded motorist when a vehicle driven by Doherty came up behind him at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid hitting the cruiser, narrowly missing the officer.

According to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, Doherty has been certified as a law enforcement officer since 2008.

Hermon's town manager confirms she works as a part-time deputy there.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton tells us Doherty's law enforcement commission has been suspended during an internal investigation process.

Doherty also faces charges of driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest.

She is free on bail.

The community college says they are aware of the situation but decline comment.