Eastern Maine Aids Walks raises awareness and ends stigma

Over 25 people showed up in the rain today at the Ellsworth City Hall.

Health Equity Alliance held the Down East Aids Walk to spring awareness of aids, end the stigma around it.

This is the 2nd year the organization has hosted this event in Ellsworth.

Donations at the event went towards clients with HIV, helping with medical, mental, and dental services.

The walk began at city hall, and walkers were encouraged to end at Fogtown Brewery for a celebration.

“I just like to encourage people to keep in mind that having HIV is not anything to be afraid of," says Roy Sardon, from Health Equity Alliance. "In fact, the one thing we are trying to promote here is U equals U. Undetectable equals Unstransmitable”

For those who would like to donate to the cause head to mainehealthequity.org.

