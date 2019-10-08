Eastern Area Agency on Aging makes a move to Brewer

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging has made a big move. We stopped by their new office in Brewer.

They moved to the Twin City Plaza Monday.

We're told they'll be getting a new sign soon featuring their new logo.

They say all of their contact numbers have stayed the same. Only the address has changed.

The new space comes with more room and convience for the community.

"Because our organization serves four counties, we need to be responsive to that. So, this space offers us more conference space, the ability to meet with more individuals one on one, so it will be really, really wonderful," said Dyan Walsh, EAAA Executive Director.

They've also added an innovated nutrition project thanks to a $750,000 grant.

It involves several partners including St. Joesph's HealthCare.

