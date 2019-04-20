Easter Jamboree held in Ellsworth

An Easter jamboree was held at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School Saturday.

Christian Ridge Church sponsored the event and supplied the school with festive activities, snacks, and prizes.

A local McDonald's also contributed by supplying coffee and other hot drinks for parents and big kids.

Organizers all agreed that there is really something special about giving kids an event like this to take part in.

"This gives us an opportunity just to show people and kids in general that church can be fun as well, and so that's why we enjoy doing it," said Pastor Danny Jones. "We've been having phone calls all week long about kids wanting to come and participate in this event, and so it just gives the community something to look forward to."

The Ellsworth Fire Department helped out with the event.

Members handed out boxes full of treat-filled eggs, and an Easter egg hunt took place in the school's gymnasium.

