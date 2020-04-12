Easter Bunny makes early morning visits around Augusta

Folks all around the state celebrated Easter in different ways.

With Governor Mills declaring the Easter Bunny an essential worker, kids around the Augusta area woke up to a fun surprise.

This was just one way a local business can give back.

"Were all trying to get used to social distancing and staying in our homes to boot. Especially the moms and the dads with children who've been inside for weeks now with the kids so we're just hoping that it will give everybody just a big smile on their face you know? And remember that this too shall pass, and things will get back to normal," said Kim Davis, Co-Owner of Scrummy's After Candy Shoppe in Hallowell.

Four lucky houses were picked for this special treat.

"Just a smile, just a smile. You know that they've been stuck in the house with their parents for so long. So just to change things up a little bit," said Davis.