Easter Bunny declared ‘essential worker’ by Gov. Janet Mills

Children across Maine don’t have to worry, the Easter Bunny has been declared an essential worker by Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills issued the order on Saturday declaring all magical creatures, like the Easter Bunny, “essential to the health and happiness of Maine children.”

“May this bring hope and happiness to Maine children and families during this difficult time,” Mills said in a tweet.

The governor made sure to remind the Easter Bunny to maintain social distancing when traveling across Maine this weekend.

