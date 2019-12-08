East Millinocket woman charged with cruelty to animals

An East Millinocket woman is facing charges after police say she left animals behind at a home in town.

Authorities say 25-year-old RachaelJo White is charged with Cruelty to Animals.

Police say she moved out of a home on Elm Street in East Millinocket some time ago and left two cats behind.

When police searched the home, they say it was evident that the cats had been living there for several days with no food or water.

We’re told the cats were taken from the home to be cared for and treated.

White is scheduled to appear in court in February.

