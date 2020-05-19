East Millinocket voters allow town to finalize purchase of former Great Northern Paper site

Residents of East Millinocket have voted to allow the town to purchase the property where the Great Northern Paper mill once sat.

Town officials say the site could be ready for a potential leaseholder by the beginning of next year.

A special online vote last week was unanimously in favor of the move.

The town is using grant funding to buy the property.

Up to $250,000 in a town reserve fund could also be tapped for the project.

Some of the buildings will be renovated

Next week, the town will finalize the purchase.

The sale will return to the town nearly $150,000 in unpaid taxes and fees currently owed by the former owner.