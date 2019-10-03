East Millinocket man found guilty of possessing child porn

Guilty of possessing child pornography.

It took a jury less than an hour to convict Shean Crosby of East Millinocket of that crime.

An anonymous tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Maine Police to search Crosby's cellphone.

Prosecutors on the case say combined work of the Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office built a strong case.

But Crosby's defense claimed several people had access to his cellphone and tablets and that Crosby had no idea these images and videos existed.

Asst. District Attorney, Chris Almy says, "The maximum sentence for a case like this is 5 years in jail and he will probably have to register as a sex offender. It is a serious case and I think that the evidence in this case demonstrated that."

Crosby's defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras says, "We're disappointed that jury found him guilty of the possession charge. We are satisfied that the judge dismissed the dissemination charge before it went to the jury but we plan to appeal the guilty verdict."

A sentencing date has not been set yet. Crosby remains free on bail.