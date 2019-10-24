East Millinocket celebrates completion of wastewater treatment facility

Infrastructure from the former East Millinocket mill site is getting a second life and will help clean water.

It's been repurposed to serve as the town's wastewater treatment facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday.

The project came to fruition thanks to an investment of $9.4 million in federal grant and loan money.

Town officials say they're grateful to those who pitched in to help make it happen.

"It's huge in the terms of the fact that we don't have any kind of excess funds to throw at projects like this so we have to be very judicious in how we spend our money and thank goodness for the people who came before me on the board of selectmen to get some of this stuff started," said Peggy Daigle, Select Board Chair in East Millinocket.

"It's very satisfying to stand here and look and see the result of investment in taxpayer dollars in a project that benefits taxpayers and so we're glad to be a part of it," said Timothy Hobbs, State Director of USDA Rural Developement.

In the past five years, USDA Rural Development has invested in 55 water and wastewater systems in Maine for a total investment of $234 million.