East Machias man shot by Marine Patrol officer pleads guilty in one of two criminal cases

An East Machias man who's suing a Maine Marine Patrol officer who shot him has pleaded guilty to the crime that set off the chain of events.

Jason Jackson appeared in court Monday in Machias.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and will be sentenced later.

In December of 2017, Jackson broke into a local woman's home and demanded money.

Police say he committed another string of crimes when he took off and led them on a chase that ended at his ex-girlfriend's home.

We're told Jackson and the woman were shot by an officer when Jackson refused to put a gun down.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Jackson lost part of his arm because of the shooting and he and his ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit earlier this year.

It claims Marine Patrol Officer Matthew Carter used excessive force and violated their rights.

Also being sued - the Sheriff, the County and the head of the Marine Patrol.

