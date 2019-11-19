East Machias man shot by Marine Patrol officer enters plea, sentenced for another crime

An East Machias man who's suing a Maine Marine Patrol officer who shot him has pleaded no contest in connection with the shooting.

Jason Jackson was also sentenced for the crime that set off the chain of events.

Jackson was ordered Monday to serve 16 months for robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty in September.

Nearly two years ago, Jackson broke into a local woman's home and demanded money.

Police say then he took off and led them on a chase that ended at his ex-girlfriend's home.

We're told Jackson and the woman were shot by an officer when Jackson refused to put a gun down.

The District Attorney says Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to five charges related to that and will be sentenced later.

Jackson lost part of his arm because of the shooting and he and his ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit earlier this year.

It claims Marine Patrol Officer Matthew Carter used excessive force and violated their rights.

Also being sued - the Sheriff, the County and the head of the Marine Patrol.

