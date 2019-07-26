The 47th annual East Benton Fiddlers Convention Contest and Festival

Join us at 270 Richards Road, East Benton, Maine.

Admission $10.00

Featuring:

- Half Moon Jug Band

- Country Choir

- The Barn Dance Band

- East Benton Jug Band

****ATTENTION ALL FIDDLERS –

you can take part in the Adult and children Fiddlers contest(registration ends at noon.) Fiddlers workshop and Showcase (10:00am-12:00pm) Fiddler Workshop Featuring Master fiddler Greg Boardman. with Taylor Martin and Dave Livingston. Accompany Maine's best fiddlers and musicians join in and learn or play. Beginners to advanced welcome.

Childrens activity tent, Food vendor's, Including Johns Ice cream!, The Marshmallow Cart!, Free Camping!, Free Parking!, Children Under 12 admission is free!