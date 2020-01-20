Early release for Hancock Grammar School students Tuesday

Grades K through 8 at Hancock Grammar School will be let out of class at 11:30 Tuesday morning to fix a flooded area in the building.

School officials say freezing temperatures over the weekend caused a pipe to break and the 6th through the 8th-grade hallway is not accessible.

At noon, floor tiles will be removed in that area.

It's unclear how long it will take to complete all repairs, but school officials say they have made arrangements to move affected classrooms to other areas of the school for the time being.

