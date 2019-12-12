Early morning snowmobiling leads to fight, results in arrest of two men

Police say a fight in Kingfield involving late night snowmobiling resulted in two arrests.

22-year-old Eric Eaton and 20-year-old Matthew Ross, both of Kingfield, are charged with aggravated assault.

Police were called to a home on Trestle Avenue around 3 Wednesday morning.

A man told them he and his child were woken up by three men riding snowmobiles in a field behind his house.

He told police the riders didn't stop so he followed them to a home on West Kingfield Road.

Police say that's where a fight broke out and three men assaulted the man who complained.

The third rider was not charged.