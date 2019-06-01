Early morning crash sends Hampden man to the hospital

A crash in Hampden Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital and left thousands without power in the area.

Police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Lewis of Hampden was driving south on Main Road North just before 3:00 a.m. when he lost control of his car and went off the road and struck a telephone pole.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as Emera Maine was called in to make repairs.

A spokesperson for Emera says the crash affected service to nearly 1,900 customers in the Hampden area.

Authorities say alcohol may be a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.