Early graduation for Northern Maine Community College



Those graduating from Northern Maine Community College this year will be doing so a week earlier than expected.

NMCC has been holding graduation ceremonies at Presque Isle's Forum for several years, to accommodate the large number of people who attend the festivities.

Initially planned for May 9th, this year's celebration is being moved to May 2nd, due to a scheduling conflict with the venue.

Tim Crowley, NMCC President: "We did change the date for graduation this year. We moved - moved it earlier. There was a scheduling conflict with the Forum and we felt it was best that if we step back and change the date to accommodate that. So we've done that. We think it was the right thing to do, from the community perspective, and the Forum has been great to help us make the adjustment in the date."

As a result of changing the graduation date, classes will conclude a week earlier than scheduled for those earning their degrees.

Since the adjustment was made early in the year, instructors were able to adjust their curriculum to cut the semester a week shorter.

Crowley says making the announcement now enables graduates and their families to make changes to hotel and travel plans accordingly.

