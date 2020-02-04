EXPERTS: Here's how to protect yourself from online hackers

Are you concerned about the safety of your online presence?

It could be anything from your social media page or logging into your email account.

But how do you know if you've been hacked?

Fred Strickland is an assistant professor at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, specializing in cybersecurity and computer information systems.

There are about 15 issues to look for that could mean your account is in trouble.

Fred Strickland, Assistant Professor at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, said, "Not all of these may be present to indicate that you've been hacked. You may start - by getting ransomware messages. You might be getting some fake anti-virus messages. You might see some new toolbars that show up on your web browsers. Or you might see some of your internet searches going to different places from what you expected them to go to."

Other things to watch for include: online passwords that stop working, a slow-running computer, or friends notify you they've received questionable messages from you.