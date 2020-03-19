Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services

Sports are on hold, movie theaters are closed and so are amusement parks.

Netflix has been urged to slow down streaming to stop the internet from crashing during the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Netflix/CNN)

But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry otherwise brought to an unprecedented standstill.

One analyst says the demand for streaming services will only increase with consumers around the world stuck in place.

Disney’s new streaming service responded by making “Frozen 2” available earlier than planned, but so far major streamers have yet to announce major changes in their lineups or reduced subscriptions prices.

Some niche streamers are extending their free-trial window from a week to 30 days.

The European Union wants video platforms including Netflix to slow down streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the internet from crashing.

Officials are asking the platforms to stop showing video in high definition.

Hundreds of millions of people are working from home, and even more children are out of school.

The result has been unprecedented internet usage and an intense strain on bandwidth.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton is also asking that viewers switch to standard definition “when HD is not necessary.”

Breton said he has spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

A Netflix spokesperson said Hastings and Breton were expected to speak again on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.