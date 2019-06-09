EPA awards $500M for cleanup of Bates Mill No. 5

The federal government has awarded $500,000 for the environmental cleanup of Bates Mill No. 5 in Lewiston.

The money will be used to remove asbestos and other contaminants at the former textile mill building, bringing the property in the Maine city closer to redevelopment.

The Sun Journal reports that developer Tom Platz has slowly redeveloped the rest of the Bates Mill complex, but No. 5 has been a challenge.

In February 2018, the City Council extended an agreement by three years to give Platz exclusive rights to buy the 350,000-square-foot building for $1, but also leaves the door open for another developer to take over the project in the third year.

The money was awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency's Brownfield grants. The city will provide a $100,000 matching grant.