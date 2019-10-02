ENMAX and Emera Maine hold meet and greet

The Canadian company that's in the process of buying Emera Maine held a meet and greet Tuesday evening in Bangor.

ENMAX’S Gianna Manes met with Emera Maine employees and community members to explain more about the possible sale and have them learn about their company.

Manes tells us ENMAX will not have to borrow the full $959 million to do the deal.

ENMAX previously announced plans to fully finance the deal through debt. We're told the company has put some funds towards the sale. Manes didn't say how much.

Gianna Manes, President and CEO of ENMAX "I use the analogy of a house. ENMAX is purchasing Emera Maine and it's the house that we are going to buy. It's the house we can afford to buy. It is a house that we are going to be able to furnish. We have the finical capacity to do that. So we are going to be able to maintain this utility at a high quality."

Mike Herring, President of Emera Maine, said, "We are working with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on the final approval. And we are hopeful. But, we know this a step by step process everyone has to do the proper due diligence."

The President of Emera Maine hopes the $1.3 billion sale will close by the end of the year.