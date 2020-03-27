EMS first responders in Maine have new protocols against Coronavirus

Essential jobs, like EMS first reponders, are modifying how they operate due to Covid-19.

They are taking every precaution to protect not just the public, but their own staff.

Their first protocol has been to decontaminate every ambulance after each use.

That means wiping down every surface and every piece of equipment.

When dealing with patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, EMS workers use gowns, gloves, and other personal protective equipment.

With most healthcare facilities requesting PPE, running out has become a top concern.

"The big concern is your personal protective equipment, I think everyone has heard PPE now a number of times. That has changed, I mean there have been rapid changes over the last two weeks and the amount of PPE we use and in what situations. Certainly a concern for every EMS service going forward is having enough," said Tim Beals, Executive Director of Delta Ambulance.

Getting more protective equipment has been a focus of the Maine CDC.

They have distributed thousands of pieces of equipment every week.

