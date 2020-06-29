Patients and staff potentially exposed after an individual with Northern Light Health tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for Eastern Maine Medical Center has confirmed that several patients and staff may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the exposure happened earlier in June.

According to hospital officials, that individual was wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at the hospital and was not symptomatic while interacting with others.

Hospital officials say that due to privacy measures, they cannot provide details about who the person is or if it is an employee.

In a statement provided to TV5, the hospital stated that all permanent and temporary new staff members who are coming from out of state are tested for the virus.

They say that there have not yet been any other cases connected to this potential exposure.