EMDC program aimed at getting paid work experience for 16-24 year olds

A new program through Eastern Maine Development Corporation is helping young adults get into the working world. It's filling a need for employers, too.

The Youth Work Experience Program is for individuals who reside in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington and Hancock County. Individuals between the ages of 16-24 are eligible for the program depending upon other qualifications that can be determined during a screening meeting.

Once accepted for the Work Experience program and matched with a participating business, the trainee will work between 180-250 hours at that business while they earn a paycheck from EMDC. The program gives individuals hands-on experience that builds their workplace skills while becoming familiar with new businesses and industries.

EMDC is actively seeking employers to host individuals for a work experience. EMDC will pay the full wages for the work experience.

To learn more about the Work Experience program, contact EMDC's Director of Workforce Services, Susan Cerini, by phone at 561-4044 or by email at workforce@emdc.org.