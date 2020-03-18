EMCC transitioning to remote learning

Eastern Maine Community College is the latest school to transition to online learning.

The Bangor school announced Tuesday afternoon that they are implementing their academic continuity plan.

Starting today, faculty at EMCC will being switching to remote classroom instruction. A list of all courses and plans is scheduled to be posted online by this Friday.

Students need to move off campus by the end of Wednesday. The school says they will work with students to determine their individual needs.

Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 6th after a two week spring break.

EMCC says food service will continues through Wednesday afternoon. They will create an alternate plan after that.