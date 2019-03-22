EMCC providing job opportunities for culinary students

<"It's really hard to find employees right now. We have to start early and look everywhere."

Employers and students came together at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor today.

EMCC hosted a job fair for the Culinary Arts program.

"It's great to connect the students to the local community. We would have no real other way to come here and meet them or tell them about our business, so it is great to connect the two."

From hotels to restaurants to even frozen gelato, there was something different for everyone.

"I'm looking at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor and different places. There are some that offer housing, and that is something that is important to me."

"Just a lot of opportunities and just invite all the people that are in culinary to just come together and network and also to see what types of jobs there are out there."

We're told employers have a hard time finding seasonal help in the state, and the job fair provides a good opportunity to help fix that problem.

"It's really difficult to find people, especially when you are in a rural area and you're doing a seasonal business, and so we have decided to come here and broaden our horizon."

First-year students also prepared a complimentary lunch for the employers.

"We are really excited about the opportunity as a non-profit to help somebody start their career. We like to work with people and develop them."